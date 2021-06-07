(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 21 new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan schools.
The data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
This week, there were no cases reported in Wayne, Washtenaw or Macomb counties, but two schools in Oakland County reported cases among students.
Adams High School in Rochester and Clarkston Jr High each reported two cases among students this week.
Other cases this week were reported in Lapeer, Ogemaw and St. Joseph counties.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
