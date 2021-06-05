DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan).
Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her.
Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape.
Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star.
Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt (605).
