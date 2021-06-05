CHARMED – Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
AT ALL COSTS – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel; Harry’s (Rupert Evans) mortality journey kicks into high gear with unexpected consequences.READ MORE: Detroit Medical Center Kicks Off Its Virtual Cereal Drive
Also starring Poppy Drayton.READ MORE: Researchers Identify TEMPOL As Potential Antiviral Drug For COVID-19
Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Carolyn Townsend (#314).
Original airdate 6/11/21MORE NEWS: Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base No Longer In Running For New F-35 Training Center