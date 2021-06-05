  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City.

READ MORE: Detroit Medical Center Kicks Off Its Virtual Cereal Drive

However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city.

READ MORE: Researchers Identify TEMPOL As Potential Antiviral Drug For COVID-19

Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#712).

MORE NEWS: Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base No Longer In Running For New F-35 Training Center

Original airdate 6/8/2021