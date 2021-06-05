THE FLASH – Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City.
However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don't have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city.
Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#712).
Original airdate 6/8/2021