WALKER – Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

THE WALKER FAMILY – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family.

Alex Pillai directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#113).

Original airdate 6/10/2021.

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.