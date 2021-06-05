WALKER – Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE WALKER FAMILY – Walker's (Jared Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family.
Alex Pillai directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#113).
Original airdate 6/10/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.