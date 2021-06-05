BATWOMAN – Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox's (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him.
Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, and Nicole Kang.
Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#215).
Original airdate 6/6/2021.
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.