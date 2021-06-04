(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit store owner has been charged with assaulting a Detroit woman, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office.

50-year-old Bassam Yatooma of West Bloomfield has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation which is a 10-year felony. Yatooma was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, a one-year misdemeanor.

The alleged incident happened at Yatooma’s Detroit convenience store on March 12 around 8 p.m. which is located in the 15000 block of Puritan Street.

It’s reported that Andera Warren entered Yatooma’s convenience store to purchase a drink and Yatooma did not want her in the store.

Allegedly the owner walked over to Warren, grabbed her, dragged her across the floor of the store, punched her on the right side of her face, and placed his hands around her neck, strangling her.

A witness observed that Warren’s right eye was visibly red and swollen.

First responders at the scene saw Warren bleeding from the nose and she was later taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with a fractured nose.

Yatooma was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and given a $50,000, cash or surety 10 percent bond with a GPS tether.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport and have no contact with the complaining witness.

Yatooma is expected back in court on June 14 in 36th District Court before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

