Filed Under:antiviral, coronavirus, drug, tempol

(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a promising new treatment for COVID-19 on the way.  

According to the National Institute of Health, a drug called TEMPOL was found to reduce coronavirus infections.  

The treatment prevents the virus from replicating itself by impairing a key enzyme.  

While vaccines remain effective, health authorities say treatments are needed for people infected. 

