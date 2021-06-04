(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base is no longer in the running for a new F-35 training center.
The U.S. Air Force has instead landed on Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
It will house dozens of new F-35 aircraft, which the air force calls the “cornerstone” of their fighter fleet.
The decision is being met with heavy criticism from Michigan leaders.
U.S. Senator Gary Peters says he’s demanding answers from both the Air Force and President Joe Biden administration about why Selfridge was not chosen.
His close colleague from Michigan, Senator Debbie Stabenow says, "Bottom line, the decision simply does not add up."
