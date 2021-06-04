  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 446 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 27 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 889,957 and 19,293 deaths as of June 4.

READ MORE: Detroit Medical Center Kicks Off Its Virtual Cereal Drive

READ MORE: Researchers Identify TEMPOL As Potential Antiviral Drug For COVID-19

In the state, as of May 28, there has been a total of 818,165 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base No Longer In Running For New F-35 Training Center

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.