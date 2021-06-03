(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a shooting in Detroit left a teen injured.
It happened Wednesday night in the 9100 block of Hayes.READ MORE: DTE Energy Launches Tree Trim Academy To Create 200 Jobs In Detroit
It’s reported the 14-year-old male victim was sitting on the porch when an unknown suspect who was walking down the street fired a shot striking him.
The teen was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.READ MORE: Detroit’s Former Cadillac Stamping Plant To Be Redeveloped, Bring Hundreds Of Jobs
As of Thursday morning, there was no word on the suspect’s description.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police at 313-596-5940.
Detroit police say this is preliminary information and subject to change upon further investigation.MORE NEWS: Amazon Says It Won't Test Workers For Marijuana
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.