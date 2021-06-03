(CBS DETROIT) – DTE Energy launched its Tree Trim Academy Thursday to create 200 high-paying jobs in Detroit over the next three years.
DTE’s Tree Trim Academy will offer new jobs, paid training, and wraparound services like childcare and transportation.READ MORE: Detroit’s Former Cadillac Stamping Plant To Be Redeveloped, Bring Hundreds Of Jobs
The tree trimmers graduating from the Academy, like other tree trimmers DTE employs, will help to ensure energy reliability by reducing outages due to fallen trees and branches.
The DTE Tree Trim Academy is inclusively recruiting talent from Detroit and metro-Detroit’s diverse, eager workforce to train 60 graduates in 2021, filling the area’s ever-growing demand for line-clearance tree trimmers.READ MORE: Police: 14-Year-Old Stable After Detroit Shooting
The academy will offer an unparalleled, six-week Line Clearance Tree Trimming (LCTT) training program to equip graduates with the career-readiness preparation, safety training and tree trimming skills needed to move into IBEW Local 17’s apprenticeship program pipeline. Graduates will also earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and a certificate in customer service. Experienced tree trimmers can earn more than $100,000 per year. Including this year’s class of 60 graduates, the program will create 200 jobs in Detroit by 2024.
For more information about DTE’s Tree Trim Academy or how to apply to the program, visit here.MORE NEWS: Amazon Says It Won't Test Workers For Marijuana
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.