(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s former Cadillac Stamping Plant is set to be redeveloped to make way for a new industrial building that is expected to employ 450 workers in automotive and manufacturing careers.

The massive vacant manufacturing facility on the city’s eastside has been mostly vacant since the 1980s and fully vacant since 2015. It is expected to open about a year from now. 

Demolition on the site began in March of this year and is expected to be completed in early July.

Work on the new facility will start soon after the site is cleared and has an anticipated completion date of June 2022.

“What for years has been a symbol of Detroit’s decline in this eastside neighborhood is now an example of real opportunity in our city,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Through every step of this process, we are making sure that Detroiters and Detroit-based companies are prioritized and have the chance to participate in and benefit from the work being done on this exciting new project.”

Inner City Contracting President Curtis Johnson said he appreciates the opportunity for his company to play a key role in the redevelopment of a vacant site that will bring more jobs to the city.

“This project is very personal to me,” said Johnson. “Not far from this site, my kids went to daycare, family members are buried, and we played ball with the Police Athletic League. We are returning Detroit to a place of family, community and opportunity. Most importantly, we’re involving Detroiters in the process.”

