(CBS DETROIT) – Many states now offer vaccine incentives, whether it be a state lottery or other rewards.
In Michigan, no such state-wide offer has been made.
Local cities and companies are trying to find their own way to motivate people to get their shot.
Meijer offers a $10 coupon if you get your second dose with them.
Kroger has a lottery offering five $1 million prizes.
The state of Ohio did something similar last month.
One woman who got vaccinated won a million dollars.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she can't do something similar in Michigan, due to current state laws.
