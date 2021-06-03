(CBS DETROIT) – This year marks the 75th anniversary of Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, and they have a weekend filled with special offers and events planned so that the public can celebrate with them.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada was established in 1946 by Gerald and Elizabeth ‘Lovey’ Blake and has become a 1,000-acre working farm and orchard growing over 40 different apple varieties and other crops, along with a Cider Mill, Funland, Tasting Room, and Hard Cider Production Facility.

“It is still amazing to see how the humble family farm my parents built in 1946 has evolved and grown into what it is today,” said Pete Blake, second-generation and co-owner, Blake Farms. “What has remained consistent over the past 75 years is our continued commitment to our community, environment, and a passion for providing visitors with a memorable family experience. We look forward to sharing this special celebration with our loyal guests.”

75th Anniversary Celebration Weekend Events

The celebration weekend will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4 to June 6 at Blake’s, and it is open to the public.

Festivities on Friday, June 4:

June 4 is National Donut Day, and to celebrate, Blake’s will be giving out their signature cider donuts for free at these locations: Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill, Blake’s Backyard in Almont, and at Bakehouse46 stores in Birmingham and Rochester. They will also be giving out free donuts on June 5 and June 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace’s Clinton Township location (17496 Hall Rd) and Randazzo Fresh Market’s Macomb store (49800 Hayes Rd).

On June 4, admission for Funland will be free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the admission is $7.50 per person, and children two and under enter for free with a paying adult.

Festivities on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6:

They are offering a special package that includes discounted admission to Funland, and unlimited train rides through the orchard, a free donut and cup of cider, live music in Orchard Square, pig races (11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.), and an entry for a chance to win a variety of prizes from free donuts and cider for a year to family season passes. Admission for this will cost $7.50 and can be purchased onsite or online. They will also have a fireworks show on Saturday, June 5, beginning at dusk.

During the celebration weekend, there will also be discounts on cider and donuts, and birthday cake flavored treats, the release of a limited-edition Apple Pie Hard Cider, and the introduction of The Blake Community Scholarship Fund.

Blake’s is committing to provide $50,000 in scholarships over the next 10 years to students planning to study agriculture or the skilled trades through this fund. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, seniors at Armada High School and any Macomb County high school can apply for one of two $2,500 scholarships.

For more information about Blake’s celebration weekend, visit BlakeFarms.com.

