(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit-based Ally Financial is ending its overdraft fees.
It will be the first bank in the nation to make the move, ending its $25 overdraft fee across its entire business.READ MORE: Rock 'N' Rides Returns To Downtown Royal Oak June 17-20
Ally cites the impact the fee had on Black and Latino households as the main reason.READ MORE: Michigan State House Passes Vaccine Passport Ban
It also expects by removing the fee, it will reduce stress on customers and simplify how their accounts work.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives Being Offered By Companies
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.