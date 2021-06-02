Southfield (CW50) – June is Pride Month, which is celebrated each year by the LGBTQ community and its allies to come together to be themselves and take pride in who they are. Pride gatherings and parades happen across the world throughout the month of June. The month of June celebrates more than just LGBTQ pride. It is also used as a time to honor and commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising of Manhattan, which sparked the modern day gay rights movement.
In 2020, most in-person Pride events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the parades, events, and marches look to be set for a massive return. One of the events coming back this year is Motor City Pride Parade, although the actual parade has been moved from June until September.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Join State’s First Expungement Event Since Clean Slate Bills Were Signed Into Law
Motor City Pride is a nonprofit organization whose roots back to June 1972 when the first march was held downtown Detroit to protest the homophobic laws and to work for recognition for LGBT Rights and Equality. After holding the march for a few years, it expanded to include a picnic after the march which has grown into the current festival. Motor City Pride was formed to host the annual Festival and Parade along with other community events to bring people together to celebrate advancements in equality while working towards the goal of full equality for all Michigan Residents. Motor City Pride’s activities are designed to illustrate how Michigan is a vibrant state for us to live, work, raise our families, and to have fun.READ MORE: Whitmer Signs Executive Directive, Forms Michigan High-Speed Internet Office, In Effort To Provide Internet Access, Affordability For All Michiganders
Dave Wait, Chairman of Motor City Pride, joins Jackie Paige on this week’s Community Connect to talk about this years events surrounding Pride month, the Motor City Pride Parade, and his own thoughts on the advancements of the LGBTQ Movement.
To learn more about the festival, go to MotorCityPride.orgMORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 420 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50