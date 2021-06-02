  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, cannabis, Federal Legislation, Marijuana, workers

(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon has put its name in the ring as one of the largest companies in support of legal marijuana.

In a new blog post, the company’s head of retail says it supports federal legislation that would legalize cannabis.

READ MORE: Officials Believe Fireplace To Blame In Mackinac Island Historic Home Fire

Amazon also supports expunging criminal records for those convicted of possessing it.

READ MORE: Moderna Seeks Full Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine, Will Send Data To FDA

The company plans to stop drug testing its employees for marijuana, except for those regulated by the department of transportation.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Join State’s First Expungement Event Since Clean Slate Bills Were Signed Into Law

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.