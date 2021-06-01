  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Sterling Heights, MI (CBS Detroit) – In the second of several planned COVID-19 veteran vaccination clinics around Michigan, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) vaccinated veterans, their spouses, family members, and caregivers on April 26 at the Lakeside Mall Drive-Thru in Sterling Heights.

The National Guard and others came together to make this possible. Veterans were also talked to about different programs available to them.

