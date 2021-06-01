(CBS DETROIT) – Police reform could be on the way in the state of Michigan a bipartisan package of bills could put limitations on no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

“So it puts some additional parameters in place for no-knock warrants, for the use of no-knock warrants including improved clarity on where the warrant is being issued, so the whether it’s the home, the apartment, the dwelling, the place of business, being very specific,” said Sen. Erika Geiss, Taylor District 6 (D).

The 12 bill package calls for accountability measures to be put in place as a framework for police unions and agencies across the state.

The push comes a year after the death of George Floyd that sparked protests locally and throughout the country.

“What we’re doing is just providing information to the departments so that they can look at the pattern and find out is there a pattern of abuse here that justifies an investigation,” said Sen. Jeff Irwin, Ann Arbor 18th District (D).

Parts of the legislation would require departments to use de-escalating tactics and verbal cues before deadly force.

The bills would also require the Michigan commission on law enforcement standards to adopt guidelines for independent investigations in officer-involved deaths.

“I understand and appreciate that these are not situations that any officers wants to find themselves in but when they do occur the guidance set by MCOLES would help officers and agencies have a clear understanding, understood standards by which to conduct the investigations,” said Sen. Roger Victory, Georgetown Township 30th District (R).

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.