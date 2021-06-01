MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 862 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 13 deaths.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 888,581 and 19,176 deaths as of June 1.
Tuesday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, May 29. Over the three days, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~287 per day.
In the state, as of May 28, there has been a total of 818,165 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
