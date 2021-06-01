(CBS DETROIT) – Colorful crosswalks and murals are on their way to Detroit’s streets!
The city announced the painted street murals and crosswalks program Tuesday, which will bring colorful pavement to the rest of Detroit.
One on Hazelwood Street is just one example of what Detroiters can expect.
You can also get in on the fun by submitting your own street designs here.
