NANCY DREW – Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann).
Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star.
Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz (#218).
Original airdate 6/2/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.