  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann).

READ MORE: Brownstown Township Man Charged For Violet Entry, Disorderly Conduct In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star.

READ MORE: Ascension Health: Patients Can Have 1 Visitor Per Day

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz (#218).

Original airdate 6/2/2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.