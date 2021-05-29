PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Monday, May 31, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
OUT OF CONTROL – Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.READ MORE: Brownstown Township Man Charged For Violet Entry, Disorderly Conduct In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.READ MORE: Ascension Health: Patients Can Have 1 Visitor Per Day
The magicians featured in the episode include Dania Diaz, Greg Gleason, Cameron Braxton & Florian Sainvet.
Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#719).MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
Original airdate 2/5/2021.