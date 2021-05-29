  • WWJ-TV

Superman & Lois -- "Holding The Wrench" -- Image Number: SML108fg_0016r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point.

Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation.

Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school.

Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#108).

The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.

Original airdate 6/1/2021.

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.