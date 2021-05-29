Superman & Lois -- "Holding The Wrench" -- Image Number: SML108fg_0016r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss
SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point.READ MORE: Brownstown Township Man Charged For Violet Entry, Disorderly Conduct In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation.
Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school.READ MORE: Ascension Health: Patients Can Have 1 Visitor Per Day
Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#108).
The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.
Original airdate 6/1/2021.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.