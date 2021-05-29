  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

HOYT COMES HOME – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (guest star Odette Annable) are both unsure of their feelings for each other after their kiss and things get very complicated when Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison.

READ MORE: Brownstown Township Man Charged For Violet Entry, Disorderly Conduct In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

However, the welcome home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Walker get word that Clint West (guest star Austin Nichols) is on the run.

READ MORE: Ascension Health: Patients Can Have 1 Visitor Per Day

The episode was written by Geri Carillo and directed by Alex Pillai (#111).

Original airdate 5/13/2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.