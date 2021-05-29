  • WWJ-TV

KUNG FU – Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

SECRETS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the Shens deal with the fallout after a family secret comes to light.

Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for her bachelorette party.

Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star.

Dan Liu directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#108).

Original airdate 6/2/2021.

Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.