  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Batwoman, CW

BATWOMAN – Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

HUNGRY FOR MORE – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a new challenge when Gotham’s Snakebite addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix.

READ MORE: Brownstown Township Man Charged For Violet Entry, Disorderly Conduct In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson.

READ MORE: Ascension Health: Patients Can Have 1 Visitor Per Day

Rob Duncan directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Maya Houston (#214).

Original airdate 5/16/2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.