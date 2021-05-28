(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating deadly shootings that happened Thursday in Detroit.
Police say a 52-year-old man was shot multiple times after intervening in a domestic dispute that turned physical between the suspect and his girlfriend. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The second shooting happened Thursday night in the 17100 block of Pelkey where a John Doe was found in the intersection of the location with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to these crimes is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
