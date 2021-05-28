MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 614 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 24 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 887,274 and 19,114 deaths as of May 28.
The health department says data will not be updated Monday, May 31, due to the state holiday. Data will resume posting on Tuesday, June 1.
In the state, as of May 21, there has been a total of 791,206 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
