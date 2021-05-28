  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brownstown, capitol attack, charged, disorderly conduct, Michigan Man, violent entry

(CBS DETROIT) – Newly charged in connection with the Capitol attack, a Metro Detroit man who claims the events on that day were “peaceful.”

That’s according to the FBI who says 47-year-old Anthony Puma publicly laid out how he stormed the Capitol on his Facebook page.

READ MORE: Ascension Health: Patients Can Have 1 Visitor Per Day

He now faces a charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Puma is the eighth person in Michigan charged with participating in the insurrection.

MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Wanted In Carjacking On Detroit's West Side

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.