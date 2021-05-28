(CBS DETROIT) – More hospitals across Michigan are easing visitor restrictions as covid hospitalization rates fall.
Ascension Health says hospitals under its tier two policy will allow patients to have one visitor per day.
Hospitals under Ascension's tier three policy will allow patients to have one visitor for the duration of their admission.
At Detroit Medical Center patients are allowed to have one visitor per day.
