(CBS DETROIT) – Federal prosecutors in West Virginia say nine people from Detroit were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
Two other people from West Virginia were also charged in the drug trafficking operation.READ MORE: 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson Set To Play In Detroit Rocket Mortgage Classic
Prosecutors say the defendants distributed controlled substances near public housing, schools, and parks.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer's Re-Election Campaign Will Pay Full Price of Her Controversial Flight To Florida
Those charged range in ages from 19 to 63-years-old.MORE NEWS: Police: 27-Year-Old Man Critical After Detroit Stabbing
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.