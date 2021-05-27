(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a stabbing left a man in critical condition.
It happened Wednesday at 11 p.m. in the 13900 block of Terry Street.
Police say the 27-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person.
He was privately taken to a local hospital after the stabbing.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
