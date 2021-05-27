  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:critical condition, Detroit Police, Michigan, stabbing

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a stabbing left a man in critical condition.

It happened Wednesday at 11 p.m. in the 13900 block of Terry Street.

READ MORE: West Virginia Prosecutors Charge 9 People From Detroit With Drug Trafficking

Police say the 27-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person.

READ MORE: 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson Set To Play In Detroit Rocket Mortgage Classic

He was privately taken to a local hospital after the stabbing.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer's Re-Election Campaign Will Pay Full Price of Her Controversial Flight To Florida

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.