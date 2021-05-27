(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the I-75/M-46 construction project in Saginaw on Thursday to discuss her Rebuilding Michigan plan to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.
The I-75/M-46 construction project addresses a key interchange in Saginaw near the Nexteer Automotive Plant, making it more efficient for Nexteer to transport goods as they work to support thousands of jobs in the area.
"By rebuilding Michigan's roads and bridges, we are investing in our infrastructure, economy and safety for years to come," said Whitmer. "This project will benefit all who travel on I–75, keeping families safe and helping our small businesses transport goods. This investment will help create jobs, get our economy back on track, and make Michigan a national leader in infrastructure."
The I-75/M-46 project is part of a $61 million investment that would rebuild and improve approximately two miles of I-75 from Hess Avenue to the south junction of I-675 and also rebuild M-46 from Outer Drive to the intersection at Nexteer Automotive. This project will also widen I-75 to four lanes in each direction to address congestion concerns and place the M-46 bridge and interchange. This project is estimated to be completed in June 2022.
