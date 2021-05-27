(CBS DETROIT) – The First Lady of the United States made a visit to Grand Rapids Thursday.
Dr. Jill Biden toured a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College.
Upon her arrival, the First Lady was greeted by Republican Congressman Peter Meijer at the airport.
The administration says the visit aims to highlight the partnership between pharmacy chains and community colleges.
