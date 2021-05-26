(CBS Detroit) – The theme for this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week is “Power of Travel.” This is apt since the travel industry was deeply impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic.Huntington, TCF Bank Must Sell 13 Bank Branches To Complete Merger
"As we emerge from the pandemic, we are stronger," says Darren Ing, President of the Tourism Industry Coalition of Michigan.
“We can’t be more excited to have people traveling again,” Patty Janes, of Michigan Cares for Tourism, explains, “as well as having our tourism industry volunteers continuing to volunteer at these beautiful attractions.”
The tourism industry is more than just golf courses and parks. It's all of the places you can think of to explore and have fun. David Lorenz, Vice- President of Travel Michigan/MEDC says, "It's amazing how many things there are to see and do in Michigan."
