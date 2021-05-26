Southfield (CW50) – Did you know there is an air museum right here in Michigan that trained thousands of aerial gunners and aircraft mechanics in WWI, and is now an Air National Guard Base? It’s called Selfridge, and it has a deep military history dating back to 1917.
Selfridge nearly closed in the post-Armistice era, but was evaluated for its value and purchased in 1921. A year later, an organization of aerial aces, called The First Pursuit Group, made Selfridge its headquarters, spending the next two decades setting records, putting on races, and dazzling the skies as they tested new aircraft. As WWII loomed over the world, Selfridge became the home for advanced aerial combat training, even seeing the likes of The 332nd Fighter Group, better known as the Tuskegee Airmen attend training on the base.
In 1975, the Selfridge Military Air Museum was formed by a group of Air National Guard officers and enlisted members with a mission to help preserve the history and heritage of Selfridge Air National Guard Base.
Steve Mrozek, Director of Selfridge Military Air Museum, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the museums history and its importance to Michigan, the military, and the airmen who were stationed there.
The Selfridge Military Air Museum is now open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 12-4:30pm. You can find more ticket and location information at SelfridgeAirMuseum.org
