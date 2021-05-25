  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:critical condition, fatal, Inkster, Michigan, Police, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating an Inkster shooting that left two dead and injured two others.

It happened Monday evening when the four victims were playing basketball in the street.

READ MORE: Livonia Police Seek 2 Suspects After Man Fatally Stabbed While Crossing Road

According to police, the suspects fired gunshots at the victims with multiple weapons and ran from between houses.

READ MORE: Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Found To Be Highly Effective Against New COVID-19 Variants

The four victims were transported to a local hospital and were initially listed in critical condition, but two men later died from their injuries.

MORE NEWS: Cedar Point Says It Will Close On Select Days In June Due To Staff Shortage

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.