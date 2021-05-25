MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 739 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 66 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 31 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 885,319 and 19,019 deaths as of May 25.

In the state, as of May 21, there has been a total of 791,206 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
