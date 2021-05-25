(CBS DETROIT) – A new state health department order eliminates several COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants.
Starting June 1 restaurants will be able to space tables as far apart as they’d like.READ MORE: Dr. Jill Biden To Visit Michigan This Week
Restaurants will also be able to seat more than six people to a table and open up communal spaces.READ MORE: Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Minors
This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologized for violating COVID-19 restrictions at a restaurant.MORE NEWS: Memorial Travel: Gas Prices Hit $3 For Metro-Detroit Drivers
