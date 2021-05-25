  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:covid-19 restrictions, Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, MDHHS, restaurant restrictions

(CBS DETROIT) – A new state health department order eliminates several COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants. 

Starting June 1 restaurants will be able to space tables as far apart as they’d like.

READ MORE: Dr. Jill Biden To Visit Michigan This Week

Restaurants will also be able to seat more than six people to a table and open up communal spaces.

READ MORE: Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Minors

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologized for violating COVID-19 restrictions at a restaurant.

MORE NEWS: Memorial Travel: Gas Prices Hit $3 For Metro-Detroit Drivers

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.