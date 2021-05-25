  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Police, fatally shot, man discovered, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a man was discovered fatally shot.

Police say it happened Monday at 7:50 p.m. on Burlingame Street and Hamilton Avenue.

READ MORE: Memorial Travel: Gas Prices Hit $3 For Metro-Detroit Drivers

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 739 New COVID-19 Cases, 66 Deaths

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Beaumont Health, Michigan Medicine Ease Visitor Restrictions

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.