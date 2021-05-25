(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a man was discovered fatally shot.
Police say it happened Monday at 7:50 p.m. on Burlingame Street and Hamilton Avenue.READ MORE: Memorial Travel: Gas Prices Hit $3 For Metro-Detroit Drivers
The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 739 New COVID-19 Cases, 66 Deaths
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.MORE NEWS: Beaumont Health, Michigan Medicine Ease Visitor Restrictions
