Southfield (CW50) – Many of our nation’s veterans never have gotten the chance to visit the war memorials across the nation, which hold the names and dedications to their fallen brothers. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. The mission of Honor Flight Network is to transport America’s veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Through these flights, veterans have the opportunity to experience the memorials that may have been too far for them to travel to without support.

The Honor Flight Network currently serves veterans from the WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War eras. They also serve terminally ill veterans serving during any era. The experience of visiting these memorials with fellow service members gives a unique opportunity for veterans to reunite with others who they fought alone side, and to share stories with them and non-veterans who are also at the memorial.

If you or a loved one are eligible for an Honor Flight trip but do not live within 120 miles of an existing regional Honor Flight Hub, you can fill out application forms at HonorFlight.org/applications

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, all Honor Flight trips have been cancelled through August 15th. More details will be available on HonorFlight.org as more travel restrictions and guidelines are lifted across the United States.

Dave Smith, President of Honor Flight Network, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about all of the work Honor Flight does to honor veterans by planning flights to the war memorials in Washington, D.C., and his own reasons for wanting to support these veterans.

For more information, see the links above or go to HonorFlight.org.

