(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health and Michigan Medicine are easing visitor rules.
Regardless of vaccination status, Beaumont Health will now allow for one visitor per patient each day starting at 8 a.m. at its hospitals.
Some visitor restrictions for Michigan Medicine have been lifted for adult patients. Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. starting Wednesday, Michigan Medicine will allow one visitor each day. In its emergency rooms and for clinic appointments adults will be allowed one visitor according to the Detroit News.
However, COVID patients will not be allowed visitors at Beaumont Health or Michigan Medicine. COVID patients will only allow visitors in end-of-life circumstances.
Both hospitals are requiring visitors to wear a mask at all times while covering their nose and mouth. According to hospital officials, those who refuse will not be allowed to enter the hospitals.
