(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 30 Michigan schools.
The data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between three to 10 cases.
This week there were no cases reported in Macomb County, but six schools in Oakland County reported cases among students.
Houghton Elementary School, Morse Elementary (Troy), Reuther Middle (Rochester), Rochester High and Sashabaw Middle School all reported two cases among students. Eight cases at Bartlett Elementary were reported among students, according to the data.
In Detroit, Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts reported three cases among both students and staff.
Spiritus Sanctus in Washtenaw County reported four cases among students.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
