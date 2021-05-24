MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,378 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 14 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, May 22. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 689 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 884,580 and 18,953 deaths as of May 24.
In the state, as of May 21, there has been a total of 791,206 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
