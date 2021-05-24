(CBS DETROIT) – With just 22 days left before summer break Detroit Public Schools Community District returns to in-person learning after a two-month shutdown.

Mumford high school Spanish teacher Nicole Stuckey says she’s not on board with welcoming students back so late into the school year, especially since the district is yet to reach herd immunity.

“A lot of students are already not coming to class anymore because it’s the end of the school year one and they’re tired because this year has been extremely draining,” the teacher said.

DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti says roughly 6,000 students attend learning centers, which gives students a chance to have direct assistance from staff while learning virtually.

Dr. Vitti says two to 3,000 more students are expected to return to class which is an option granted to all students.

“Some teachers feel that it just makes more sense for them to finish the year online and I think some families feel that way as well with only a month left for school but we felt it was important to offer the option now that the infection rates are going down in the city,” Vitti said.

District officials told CW50 and CBS 62, students’ vaccine numbers are protected by HIPPA but 60 percent of teachers are vaccinated.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers Executive Vice President Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins says although cases in the city are on a downward trend, the CDC recommends a five percent infection rate before returning to face-to-face learning.

“We are watching the numbers regularly. Last week it was nine percent infection, this week it is seven percent infection rate and so hopefully next week after this holiday, but we know what holidays tend to bring, a spike in infections but hopefully next week we will see again downward trend in infection rates,” said Wilson-Lumpkins.

As for 2021 graduates, the district is allowing individual high schools to make decisions about prom and graduation.

Seniors can expect outdoor ceremonies with two guest tickets for each graduate.

The DPSCD school year ends June 25 and Dr. Vitti says the district is making plans to welcome students back for in-person learning this fall.

