(CBS DETROIT) – A former Michigan State University basketball player was arrested Monday by Michigan State Police in connection to a fatal shooting in Detroit.
Keith Appling was arrested Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea where a firearm was also recovered, MSP said.
The 29-year-old has been named as a suspect in a shooting that killed a 66-year-old man Saturday in the 13200 block of Whitcomb.
According to police, Appling was in a verbal altercation that turned physical and fired multiple gunshots at the 66-year-old man.
Police say this incident is still under investigation.
