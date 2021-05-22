BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, May 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
"BLACK LIGHTNING" SERIES FINALE – After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end.
Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy star.
The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil (#413).
Original airdate 5/24/2021