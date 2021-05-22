Wayne County Prosecutor: No Charges Will Be Filed In Death Of Priscilla Slater At Harper Woods JailThe 38-year-old was found dead in Harper Woods jail last June.

Meijer Offering $10 Coupon If You Get Vaccinated At Any Of Its LocationsThe coupon is good for any purchase as long as you get your second dose at a Meijer location.

MDHHS Recommends Students, Staff Wear Masks In Classrooms Regardless Of Vaccination StatusLess than a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new re-opening plan, Michigan’s health department asks people to keep masking up in certain indoor areas.

Michigan Reports 1,132 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Southfield Students Get Free Prom Ticket With VaccinationThe Southfield district said a donor who wants to be anonymous has pledged to cover the cost of the $80 ticket. Students without a vaccination won’t get the benefit, Superintendent Jennifer Green said.

DNR: Travelers Should Leave Firewood At HomeWherever your travels may take you this summer, you can make more room for your favorite recreational gear, your pet or even an extra friend by choosing to leave firewood at home, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.