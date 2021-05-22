SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power.
Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark’s help which leads to a surprise encounter.
Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark's help which leads to a surprise encounter.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. (#107).
The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison. Original airdate 5/25/2021.
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.
